Man appears in court charged with sexual offences against three women in Brighton

A man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences against three women in Brighton, Sussex Police confirmed.

Abdoulie Jobe, 28, unemployed, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday, November 6, police said. He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and case preparation hearing on December 6.

A Sussex Police spokesman said Jobe is charged with the rape and false imprisonment of a woman, the rape of another woman, and with sexually assaulting a third woman.