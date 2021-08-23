Man arrested following Hove fire

Emergency services responded to the fire in Kelly Road today (Monday, August 23).

The fire was reported shortly after 11.40am, according to police.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Firefighters remain at the scene to put out the fire and to ensure the area is safe.

Sussex Police. SUS-211003-192626001

“Police officers have set up a protective cordon.

“Ambulances were called to the scene but no one required hospital treatment.

“A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at this stage.”