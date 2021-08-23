Man arrested following Hove fire
A man has been arrested following a fire at a residential property in Hove.
Emergency services responded to the fire in Kelly Road today (Monday, August 23).
The fire was reported shortly after 11.40am, according to police.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Firefighters remain at the scene to put out the fire and to ensure the area is safe.
“Police officers have set up a protective cordon.
“Ambulances were called to the scene but no one required hospital treatment.
“A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at this stage.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can report it to Sussex Police online or calling 101 and quoting serial 542 of 23/08.