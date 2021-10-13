Man arrested following 'late-night' sexual assault in Brighton

The man, 18, was, arrested at an address in Brighton yesterday morning, following inquiries by Sussex Police. He is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries, a spokesperson said.

The sexual assault took place just after midnight on Friday, October 8, when a woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted by a man in Meeting House Lane, after he had followed her a short way from North Street.

After the attack, police said the man ran off towards Brighton Square.

Police have asked anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area late Thursday night or early Friday morning, to contact them online, or to call 101, quoting Operation Fenton.