Man arrested following two-vehicle collision in Brighton
Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision at Patcham, Brighton.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:21 pm
A silver Mercedes travelling southbound on the A23 collided with a silver Ford C-Max at the junction with the A27 about 8.55am today (Saturday, June 5).
Police said minor injuries were reported and the scene has since been cleared.
The Mercedes driver, a 20–year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and drug-driving, and remains in custody at this time, Sussex Police added.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who captured it on dash cam, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 343 of 05/06.