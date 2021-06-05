Man arrested following two-vehicle collision in Brighton

A silver Mercedes travelling southbound on the A23 collided with a silver Ford C-Max at the junction with the A27 about 8.55am today (Saturday, June 5).

Police said minor injuries were reported and the scene has since been cleared.

The Mercedes driver, a 20–year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and drug-driving, and remains in custody at this time, Sussex Police added.

