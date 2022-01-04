Man charged after woman attacked with noxious substance in Portslade

A man has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas after a woman was sprayed with noxious substance in Portslade on New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to an address in Brasslands Drive 10.53 am following initial reports and a man was arrested later that day.

Two women, on who was attacked and another who was present during the incident, were taken to hospital, but both were discharged later that day.

Sussex Police

Shaine Tester, 33, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday January 3, charged with assault, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, two counts of assault against police officers, possession of a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of possession of a knife in a public place.