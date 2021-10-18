Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in Brighton
Police have arrested and charged a man following an attack on a woman in Brighton.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 1:25 pm
The victim was walking on Eastern Road in the early hours of September 11 when she was sexually assaulted by a man, said police.
A spokesman added: “The woman’s screams for help were heard by a local resident who came to her aid, and the man ran off. He was later arrested following detailed police enquiries.
“James Cooke, 30, of Peel Road, Brighton, has been charged with sexual assault.”
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 7, where he was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on November 4, he said. The victim continues to receive support from specialist officers.