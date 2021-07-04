Man charged as Portslade cannabis factory found

Following information received expressing suspicion about activity at the house, officers supported by the Tactical Enforcement Unit entered the mid-terraced property in Norway Street on Friday morning (July 2). There they discovered that five rooms had been converted to cultivate around 150 plants.

Klaudio Kiosia, 24, unemployed, of Norway Street, Portslade, was charged with producing a controlled drug of Class B - cannabis. He was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday (July 3).

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: "This cannabis factory was discovered as a result of information from the public. I wish to thank those members of the community for playing their part in tackling drugs supply in the city.

Police stock image