A man has been charged by Sussex Police with assault and having possession of a weapon after a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance in Portslade on New Year's Day.

Shaine Tester, 33, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday (January 3) charged with assault, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, two counts of assault against police officers, possession of a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

Police said emergency services were called to an address in Brasslands Drive, at 10.53am following the report of the attack and Mr Tester was arrested later that day.

Another woman who was present at the incident was also treated for effects of the substance but was also discharged on the same day, Sussex Police have said.

The woman was taken to hospital but police said she was discharged later the same day and is understood to be suffering no lasting ill-effects.

Police have said Mr Tester was remanded in custody to appear at court at a future date.

The exact nature of the substance has not yet been confirmed but the police have said it appears to have been made of material that does not contain acid.