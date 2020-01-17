Man charged in connection with Hove robbery

A man has been arrested and charged with a Hove robbery.

Police were called to Connaught Leisure, George Street, at 3.21pm on Tuesday (January 14) to reports a man had entered the arcade demanding cash.

Officers attended and were able to identify a suspect.

A warrant was executed at an address in Hove on Wednesday (January 15) and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, police said.

A police spokesman added: “James Creaghan, 29, of The Drive, Hove, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife blade or a sharp pointed article in a public place. He was remanded in custody and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (17 January).”