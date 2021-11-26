Man charged with stealing defibrillator from Brighton hospital
Police have charged a man with stealing a defibrillator from a hospital
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 3:38 pm
Robert Lonsdale, 39, of North Road, Brighton, has been charged with stealing the piece of equipment from the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.
Sussex Police said they have charged Mr Lonsdale with theft and theft by finding.
He has been bailed and will appear before magistrates on Sunday, December 12.