Man found in Brighton charged for escaping police custody
A 23-year-man was found in Brighton after escaping from custody.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:05 am
George Burbidge was found on June 30 and arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody, police say.
According to police, Burbidge is unemployed and has no fixed address.
He has now been charged with the offence and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 1, police say.
Burbidge has been remanded in custody to next appear before the court on July 29.