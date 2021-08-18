Man jailed for homophobic attack in Brighton

Aaron Rhoods, of Waterden Road in Guildford, was jailed for five years at Lewes Crown Court on August 11 after being found guilty of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Sussex Police confirmed.

According to police, Rhoods was one of a group of several men who began hurling homophobic abuse at a man in Kings Road, Brighton, at around 3.30am on October 14 2018.

The group cornered and assaulted their victim, who was 32-years-old at the time, hitting him over the head with a bottle and causing him to lose consciousness, police say. The victim was only resuscitated when paramedics arrived and his attackers had left the area.

Aaron Rhoods. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210818-080824001

Police say Rhoods and an accomplice, 22-year-old Celso Dias of Disraeli Road in Wandsworth, were detained an hour later after being found trying car door handles in John Street.

According to police, both men matched descriptions of the attackers given by witnesses – they were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Rhoods was found guilty on June 2 this year after a number of court hearings over two years.

He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge in addition to his custodial sentence.

Dias was given a supervision order for two years.

Investigating officer PC Russell Smith said, “Brighton and Hove is a wonderful, vibrant city thanks in no small part to the incredible diversity and inclusivity of its residents.

“These convictions shows that despicable hate crimes such as this will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be brought to justice.