Man jailed for raping teen on Brighton beach after befriending her at nearby club

Abdenour Ben Ali has been given a prison sentence. Photo: Sussex Police

Abdenour Ben Ali, 30, a plumber, of Sheepcote Road, Harrow, Middlesex, was convicted and sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday 14 July, police confirmed.

He will also be a registered sex offender indefinitely.

Police were called to King Road Arches at 4.30am on Saturday 7 September 2019 after Ben Ali had been restrained by door staff from a nearby nightclub who intervened after seeing him assaulting the woman on the beach, a spokesman said.

The victim was taken to hospital and was supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Tom Perry of the Brighton & Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "The four door staff, who were commended in court at the end of the trial by Judge Janet Waddicor, spotted what was happening, restrained Ben Ali and called police.

"Ben Ali had met the woman in the club shortly beforehand and after some conversation she had gone with him to the adjacent beach area where he assaulted her.