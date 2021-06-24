Man jailed for raping woman and sexually assaulting another in Brighton

Sam Kesete has been sentenced. Photo: Sussex Police

Sam Kesete, 21, a student and part-time shop worker, of Canterbury Drive, Brighton, was sentenced when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 24 June.

He had admitted at an earlier hearing of two counts of rape against a woman in her 20s in his flat on 28 November, and of sexually assaulting another woman by touching at Kings Road Arches on 18 September, police confirmed.

He will have to serve at least ten years before being considered for release on supervised licence, and even if released before serving 15 years will have to serve a further six years on licence.

Kesete will also be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said the woman in her 20s was walking home along Oxford Street off London Road in the early hours of 28 November last year when she encountered Kesete.

He forced her to his nearby flat where he raped her before eventually allowing her to leave, walking with her to her own home, DC Welsh said.

“This was an absolutely frightening experience for his victim, who fortunately contacted friends and the police right away, enabling us to start a prompt investigation,” said DC Welsh.

Previously, in the early hours of 18 September, Kesete had been with friends and a group of other people outside a night club on Brighton seafront when he sexually assaulted a young woman who was a member of that group.

“She and others immediately challenged him and he was ejected from the club,” DC Welsh said.

“Officers had been searching for him since then and the good description of the assailant in November was clearly a potential link to the first assault.

“The second victim was also able to identify the flat as being in the same area we already thought Kesete was living, and this, coupled with swift police work including door-to-door enquiries, enabled us to make an early arrest and take Kesete off the streets.

“These were two isolated but very serious offences and people in Brighton are safer as a result of the investigation, and now his sentence.

“Investigating such offences is a top priority for us, as well as ensuring that victims receive specialist support.

“The victim of Kesete’s attack in November has been very brave and has supported our investigation throughout, but this has had a major impact on her which will clearly be long lasting.”