Man left with life-threating injuries after having house burgled in Peacehaven

A man was left for dead after masked men broke into a house in Peacehaven.

According to a post written by his son on Facebook, the man's house on the A259 by Ambleside Avenue was broken into at around 8pm on Monday (January 10) and his injuries include bleed on the brain, punctured lungs and a broken eye socket.

According to Barry Horne, his farther was left for dead by the masked men, only for the police to find him after neighbours heard a noise and rang 999.

Barry Horne said in a Facebook post: "I’m heartbroken for my poor dad. Nobody deserves this. Please feel free to chat about this to friends and family, share the post and spread the word. I’m hoping the more people that know about it may generate some leads.

In particular anyone connected to the Peacehaven area where the cowardly act took place. Opposite Toyota Garage on The South Coast Road, 20:00 on Monday 10th January 2022."

Sussex Police are yet to release a statement regarding the attack.