Man sadly found dead in Hove property

Police and ambulance crews were scrambled to a flat in Brittany Road following reports of a man being found tragically dead.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, police have said.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

The scene in Brittany Road today. (Friday, August 20). Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for Sussex Police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called to a report of a man found sadly deceased in the doorway of a flat in Brittany Road, Hove, at 4.37am on Friday (20 August).

"The man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage. A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and is currently in custody.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time."

Officers could be seen seen standing outside the property while others are reportedly carrying out investigations inside.