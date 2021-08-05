Man sought by police after victim struck in the face with broken bottle in Brighton

Police want to interview this man over the incident

The 44-year-old victim had been walking with a friend along St James Street at about 1am and had just turned into a road off the main street, near the Co-op, when he was struck in the face with a bottle and then with a broken bottle, by each of two men, police said.

He was then kicked in the chest and fell to the ground.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment and was discharged later the same night.

The man he was with was not hurt and nothing was reported to have been stolen

The two assailants, who are believed to have been with at least one other man, then made off along Margaret Street, according to police.

The two are both described as South Asian, about 5ft 5ins to 6ft, of slight build and in their early to mid-twenties. It is not yet clear which of the two men is in the photo.

Detective Constable James Botting said; "We are still investigating to establish the motive for this isolated attack.

"Anyone who can identify this man or who saw what happened can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 83 of 31/07."