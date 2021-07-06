Man sought following sex attack on teen in Brighton

Just after midnight on Saturday July 4, the girl was with friends near the i360 tower on Brighton seafront when they met some other people having a drink.

One of men sexually assaulted her before she struggled free.

Police have said the suspect is described as black, about 6' and about 20, with a buzz-cut hair style, and speaking with what was described as possibly a French accent.

Have you seen this man?

He was wearing a black super-dry t-shirt, blue/back jeans and grey/white reflective shoes.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; "This is an isolated offence and the image we have released comes from CCTV at the location. We hope someone will recognise him and get in touch with us.