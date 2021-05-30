Man suffers dislocated jaw following 'nasty' Brighton assault

The 22-year-old victim was approached by a group of youths and assaulted at about 10.15pm in Lower Kings Road before they made off towards Hove Lawns. Officers arrested a a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm shortly after the assault was reported. He is in custody.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: "This was a nasty assault and we believe there are a number of suspects involved in this incident. The victim has gone to hospital to seek treatment for his injury and we are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward."

Sussex Police