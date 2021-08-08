Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in Brighton attack

Police have released images of a man they are seeking to identify in connection with the attack.

A spokesman said: “The victim, a 35-year-old man from London, was left with life-changing injuries following the incident in North Street about 10.20pm on 22 July.

“If you recognise this man, or if this is you, we would urge you to come forward.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with the attack.