Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in Brighton attack
A man suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ in a serious assault in Brighton.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:55 pm
Police have released images of a man they are seeking to identify in connection with the attack.
A spokesman said: “The victim, a 35-year-old man from London, was left with life-changing injuries following the incident in North Street about 10.20pm on 22 July.
“If you recognise this man, or if this is you, we would urge you to come forward.
“Or, if you witnessed the assault, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1633 of 22/07.”