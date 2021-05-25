Manhunt for ex-prisoner who could be in Worthing or Hove
Police are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 7:55 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 8:11 am
Sussex Police said Michael Stanley, 31, was released on licence part-way through a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"He is described as white, around 5ft 8in, of muscular build and with short blonde hair and stubble," a police spokesperson said.
"He is known to have links to the Worthing and Hove areas."
Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 931 of 10/05.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.