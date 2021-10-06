Member of staff at Brighton Railway Station punched in the face – police appeal for witnesses

The assault happened inside Brighton Railway Station on August 24, the British Transport Police said

The BTP said the assault happened at 5.05pm on Tuesday, August 24. Today (Wednesday, October 6) the BTP have launched an appeal for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "The member of rail staff was called to the platform to assist two young people. After speaking to them and giving them travel information, the youths moved away to another platform. He approached them again and asked where they were travelling to, when one of the youths punched him twice in the face and knocked him down to the floor.

"The victim went to hospital, suffering a broken nose and bruising."

Police said the young man was described as white, with dark brown hair and of slim build. He was wearing a white and grey hooded jacket, with grey trousers, trainers, and a dark coloured bag.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 438 of 24/08/21.