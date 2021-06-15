More information on electric scooter use expected at Sussex police chiefs’ meeting

PCC Katy Bourne will be discussing the controversial topic when she meets with Chief Constable Jo Shiner this Friday.

The PCC said: “Sussex is not one of the areas currently taking part in the trial of electric scooters and I have received an influx in correspondence to my office from residents concerned about their safety as they see more and more people using these scooters on our roads and pavements.

“Chief Constable Shiner will be taking the opportunity to clarify the legal position and requirements in respect to the use of private electric scooters locally and the powers her officers have if someone is found to be using this mode of transport illegally.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne. Photo: Steve Robards

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday (14 June) that England will not proceed to Step 4 of the Covid roadmap, PCC Katy Bourne will also be seeking an update from Chief Constable Shiner as to what this means for policing in Sussex.

A postponement has been put in place due to a rising Covid infection rate across the country and to achieve sufficient vaccinations across the population to help stop the transmission.

PCC Katy Bourne added: “I know that many residents will be disappointed by this delay in lifting restrictions and may be seeking clarification and reassurance about what this means.

“I will be asking Chief Constable Shiner how her officers are preparing to meet any challenge this delay may pose and how they intend to communicate to the public at this time.