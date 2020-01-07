Murder arrest after stabbing in East Sussex

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a home in Newhaven last night (Monday, January 6), Sussex Police has confirmed.

Multiple police cars, including an armed response unit, and paramedics were reportedly called to a property in Elphick Road. An air ambulance was also reported to have landed on the Lewes Road Recreation Ground

Emergency response to stabbing in Newhaven. Photo: Dan Jessup

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a man being stabbed at a property in Elphick Road, Newhaven, at 11.30pm on Monday, January 6.

"Sadly, despite efforts to save him, the victim died at the scene.

"A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to police custody.

"The road is closed while the incident is being dealt with.

"There are no further details available at this time."