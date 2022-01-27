Liam McGuicken, 39, was released from prison in July 2021 part way through an eight-year sentence for robbery, police said.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 9in tall, slim, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a heart and ‘Mum and Dad’ on his right arm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In Sussex he has links to Brighton & Hove, Shoreham, Lancing, Goring and Littlehampton.

“Outside Sussex his previous connections have included Fareham, Chatham, Suffolk, & London.

“If you see McGuicken or know where he is, do not approach him but contact the police on 999 or 101, quoting Sussex serial 289 of 27/01.”