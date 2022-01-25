Police appeal after 12-year-old boy assaulted and left unconscious by group of teenagers at Brighton basketball court
Sussex Police are particularly keen to speak to the two women who stopped to help.
Police have launched an investigation and appeal for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of young people in Moulsecoomb on Sunday morning (January 23).
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "The victim reported being approached by a group of around six teenagers at a basketball court in Hodshrove Lane between 10.30am and 10.45am.
"He was then assaulted and left unconscious, before being helped by two women passing by. He attended hospital to have his injuries assessed. The group are described as having hoods up and wearing masks and bandanas."
The police said officers would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with the investigation, particularly the two women who stopped to help.
Contact police via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101, quoting serial 442 of 23/01.
