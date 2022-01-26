Police are trying to trace a man who was charged after a crash in Hove but failed to attend court

Sussex Police is urging people to get in touch if they see a man who is wanted for failing to attend court.

Stephen Forsyth, 61, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and failing to provide a specimen for analysis following an incident in Boundary Road, Hove on July 29 last year, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "He was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 2 last year, but did not attend court. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and officers have made enquiries to locate him at known addresses.

"Anyone who sees Forsyth, formerly of Worcester Villas, Hove, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1111 of 29/07/2021."