Police arrest boy, 17, and man, 26, after failing to stop vehicle in Crawley, Horsham and Brighton and other alleged offences

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police searching for a vehicle which had failed to stop for them in Crawley, Horsham and Brighton, and had been involved in other alleged offences over two days, arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man in connection with the incidents.

"The NPAS police helicopter was called to help carry out the search and the vehicle was found abandoned in Selham Close, Crawley, on Saturday morning (September 18).

"The boy was later arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and insurance, resisting arrest and a public order offence.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and both remain in custody."