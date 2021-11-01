Terry Hughes, of York Road in Hove, was arrested by officers on Wednesday, October 27 on suspicion of burgling a property in Brunswick Road on Monday (October 25).​

Police searched Hughes’ home address and he was arrested and subsequently charged with five counts of burglary and fraud by false representation.

Temporary Superintendent Nick Dias said: “Thanks to the determination of our officers in following up several complex lines of enquiry, we have been able to charge a suspect who we believe is behind several local burglaries.

Police arrested Terry Hughes, 45, of York Road in Hove, on Wednesday morning (October 27)

“We understand the impact burglaries have on victims and the community as a whole, and bringing perpetrators to justice is a key focus for Sussex Police.

“Please do report burglaries or any other crimes to us online via the Sussex Police website, through 101 or by dialing 999 in an emergency.”​