Police arrest Hove resident on suspicion of burglary at several properties in Brighton
A Hove man has appeared in court charged with five counts of residential burglary.
Terry Hughes, of York Road in Hove, was arrested by officers on Wednesday, October 27 on suspicion of burgling a property in Brunswick Road on Monday (October 25).
Police searched Hughes’ home address and he was arrested and subsequently charged with five counts of burglary and fraud by false representation.
Temporary Superintendent Nick Dias said: “Thanks to the determination of our officers in following up several complex lines of enquiry, we have been able to charge a suspect who we believe is behind several local burglaries.
“We understand the impact burglaries have on victims and the community as a whole, and bringing perpetrators to justice is a key focus for Sussex Police.
“Please do report burglaries or any other crimes to us online via the Sussex Police website, through 101 or by dialing 999 in an emergency.”
The 45-year-old appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 29 and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing on November 26 at a location to be determined.