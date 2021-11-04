Police arrest teens after man, 69, suffers serious injuries in Brighton attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after the altercation in Richmond Road, Brighton after 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.

A spokesman said: “A 69-year-old man from Brighton was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.

“Officers saw four teenagers leaving the area and swiftly detained them.

Sussex Police

“A 16-year-old boy from Brighton, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl also from Brighton, and a 14-year-old boy from Burgess Hill were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“They remain in custody at this stage.