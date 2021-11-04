Police arrest teens after man, 69, suffers serious injuries in Brighton attack
Three teenagers, one as young as 14, have been arrested after an attack in Brighton.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the altercation in Richmond Road, Brighton after 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.
A spokesman said: “A 69-year-old man from Brighton was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital.
“Officers saw four teenagers leaving the area and swiftly detained them.
“A 16-year-old boy from Brighton, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl also from Brighton, and a 14-year-old boy from Burgess Hill were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
“They remain in custody at this stage.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1014 of 03/11.”