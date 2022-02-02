Police arrest two men and a teenager after reports of a robbery and stabbing in Brighton
Police said the three arrested in Roundhill Crescent have been released on conditional bail.
Police arrested three people in Brighton after a member of the public reported a robbery in progress in the early hours of Tuesday morning (February 1).
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Melbourne Street shortly after midnight to reports of a man having been stabbed. As officers administered first aid to the victim – who had suffered minor injuries – he pointed out three suspects passing by the end of the road.
"Officers gave chase and after a short pursuit on foot all three were detained in nearby Roundhill Crescent less than ten minutes after the 999 call was received."
A search of the area using a police dog also found a knife close to the scene that matched the description given by the victim, police said.
Two 23-year-old men from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 16-year-old boy, also from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug.
