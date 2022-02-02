Police arrest two men and a teenager after reports of a robbery and stabbing in Brighton

Police arrested three people in Brighton after a member of the public reported a robbery in progress in the early hours of Tuesday morning (February 1).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Melbourne Street shortly after midnight to reports of a man having been stabbed. As officers administered first aid to the victim – who had suffered minor injuries – he pointed out three suspects passing by the end of the road.

"Officers gave chase and after a short pursuit on foot all three were detained in nearby Roundhill Crescent less than ten minutes after the 999 call was received."

Sussex Police said officers were called to reports of a man having been stabbed

A search of the area using a police dog also found a knife close to the scene that matched the description given by the victim, police said.

Two 23-year-old men from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 16-year-old boy, also from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug.