Police helicopter called to trace group of men seen attempting to break-in to Brighton property

Police arrested one person after the attempted break-in

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after an aggravated burglary at Widdicombe Way, Moulsecoomb at 11.20pm on Sunday (September 12).

Police said a group of men arrived in a number of vehicles including an Audi, Jaguar and Kia. The occupants of these vehicles were seen attempting to break-in to a property there, police said.

The Police Air Service helicopter was deployed and traced one of the vehicles to Withdean Close, Brighton. Police confirmed one suspect, a 19-year-old from Wandsworth, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a class B drug. He remains in police custody.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incidents and suspects is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1579 of 12/09.