Police offer £250 reward amid hunt for wanted Brighton man
Police are offering a £250 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Brighton man.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 7:04 pm
Aaron Taylor, 32, is sought in connection with an investigation into stalking, coercive and controlling behaviour and an assault, police said.
He is described by police as white, of stocky build, with dark hair, blue eyes and facial hair.
It is thought that Taylor remains in the local area.
A spokesman said: "Anyone who sees him is urged to dial 999 or report it online, quoting 47200210163."