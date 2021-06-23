Police offer £250 reward in appeal for wanted Brighton man
Police are offering a £250 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man from Brighton.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:02 pm
George Burbidge, 23, is sought for recall to prison and being unlawfully at large, police said.
He is described by police as white, of slim to medium build, with fair hair, blue-green eyes and no facial hair.
It is thought that Burbidge remains in the local area.
A spokesman said: "Anyone who sees him is urged to dial 999 or report online, quoting serial 1506 of 11/03."