Police on the hunt after staff member punched in Brighton Lidl.

The first incident took place at 2pm on November 29 at the Lidl in Arundel Road. An altercation at the tills saw a staff member requiring medical attention after being punched twice.

Police investigating the incident believe the man pictured could help with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has any more information about the assault should contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial number 220 of 30/11.