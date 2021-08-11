Police seek cyclist after keys stolen from car ignition in Portslade
Police are seeking to identify this cyclist in connection with the theft of a driver's keys from their ignition.
A cyclist and a motorist driving a grey Skoda Superb began arguing at traffic lights at the junction of Boundary Road and New Church Road in Portslade at around 3.40pm on Saturday, July 17, police said.
"The cyclist is reported to have reached through the window of the stationary vehicle and taken the keys, including the victim's house key, from the ignition," police said.
"He then cycled away south along Boundary Road.
"The suspect is described as a tall, white man, aged about 28 and wearing a red t-shirt.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant dash-cam footage or any information which could help with the investigation can report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1137 of 14/07."