Police seek cyclist after keys stolen from car ignition in Portslade

Can you help police identify this cyclist? Photo: Sussex Police

A cyclist and a motorist driving a grey Skoda Superb began arguing at traffic lights at the junction of Boundary Road and New Church Road in Portslade at around 3.40pm on Saturday, July 17, police said.

"The cyclist is reported to have reached through the window of the stationary vehicle and taken the keys, including the victim's house key, from the ignition," police said.

"He then cycled away south along Boundary Road.

"The suspect is described as a tall, white man, aged about 28 and wearing a red t-shirt.