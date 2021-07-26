Police seek man in connection with racially aggravated Brighton bus incident

Police are seeking this man in connection with the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

The incident occurred on the No.1 Brighton and Hove bus heading west along Western Road, Brighton, around 7.20pm on Monday 31 May, according to police.

The suspect is alleged to have used a number of racially aggravated expletives towards the victim, who had been speaking with the bus driver about a separate matter, said police.

He is described as white, about 40-years-old and 5’10”, of stocky build, with dyed yellow long hair tied back, and wearing a short sleeved tight black shirt with white stars all over, and black shorts.

The suspect was with another man, and they had a small dog.

They were sat on the lower deck near the front of the bus when the incident occurred.