£500 reward on offer for wanted Brighton man
Police are searching for a 36-year-old man who is wanted by officers in Brighton.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 6:35 pm
According to police, Jamie Hall is wanted in connection with a number of offences, including causing actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and affray.
He is described by police as a white man with dark hair, 6’, and has links across East and West Sussex, including Brighton.
Police are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Anyone who sees Hall is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting 936 of 05/05.