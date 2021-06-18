Southwick Carats Café theft: Man and woman interviewed after social media storm

The alleged theft, which was captured on CCTV, was met with public derision and shared widely on social media in a bid to identify the people in the footage.

Sussex Police said the same two people were also involved in an incident in Madeira Drive in Brighton, on the same day, where police had to smash their car window to release dogs locked inside in searing heat.

The police spokesman said, in relation to the suspected theft, the man and woman have been interviewed and remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We are aware of the significant interest in this case, and I’d like to thank the public for coming forward with information.