Speeding drivers jailed after man, 24, dies in A24 crash

Police were called to the crash near Southwater at around 1.25pm on December 6 2020 after a Lexus GS300 lost control and crashed into trees.

The impact claimed the life of 24-year-old Callum Chapman, a car enthusiast from Southwater, near Horsham.

Police say that Callum and a friend had travelled to Buck Barn services earlier that day, where they had arranged to meet two other car owners who lived together in Saltdean, and do some filming for their respective social media accounts.

Callum agreed to be the sole passenger in the Lexus, while his friend agreed to be the passenger of a Toyota Supra.

The two vehicles left the services in convoy and drove northbound on the A24. They were described by witnesses as racing each other far in excess of the 70mph speed limit.

Mobile phone footage captured by Callum during the journey was analysed, and revealed the Lexus was travelling between 87mph and 104mph when it lost control and crashed just before the Hop Oast Roundabout, say police.

Meanwhile the Toyota driver, who was leading the convoy, realised the Lexus was no longer behind him, turned around and returned to the crash scene.

He was identified by police as Michael Yazgic, 29, of Packham Way, Burgess Hill. He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

The Lexus driver was identified as Curtis Gaare Michael, 37, of Westfield Rise, Saltdean. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and later arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Both pleaded guilty and appeared before Lewes Crown Court today (Thursday February 3) for sentencing.

Gaare Michael was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, and banned from driving for four years and six months.

Yazgic was sentenced to six months’ in prison and disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Police say that both will be subject to an extended re-test should they reapply for their licence.

Passing sentencing, Her Honour Judge Laing QC said the two had “used the A24 as a race track to show off.”

She added: “You were prepared to create a substantial risk to other road users by driving at grossly excessive speeds.”

Investigating Officer Lauren Upton said: “Tragically, Callum Chapman had been recording footage on his mobile phone from inside the Lexus.

“This captured the moments leading to the collision and the collision itself, as well as the dangerous driving by Gaare Michael and Yazgic.

“The shocking footage showed both defendants driving at a grossly excessive speed on a busy dual carriageway on a Sunday afternoon with many other road users around, all of whom were driving at a sensible speed.

“Their actions of choosing to ‘show off’ their high performance cars resulted in devastating consequences for Callum’s family and friends.

“We will continue to investigate serious collisions and bring to justice those who compromise the safety of themselves and others on our roads in Sussex.”

Callum’s mother Jillie Slope issued the following statement: “Callum was just 24. His life had just turned a corner for the better. His mental health was much improved and he had finally got a job where his autism didn’t matter. He was so happy.

“On 6 December 2020 a selfish driver, showing off with no concern for his passenger, drove above the speed limit reaching excessive speeds and took my son’s life in a split second.

“We lost a son and a brother, a step-son, step-brother and a friend to so many.

“His sister Madi will not have her brother walking her down the aisle at her wedding and he won’t be the amazing uncle to her children that I know he would have been.

“She will miss his craziness, tormenting her, popping into her room for chats, borrowing a fiver and his protectiveness as her big brother.

“His friends have lost their confidant, the detecting buddy, the car fanatic, the clown, the historian, the joker and their mediator and protector.

“As his mum, there will be no chance of any grandchildren, no phone calls, no hugs, no daily chats, no more dad jokes every night at the dinner table and no spontaneous trips.

“The infectious, crazy laugh that would carry for a fair distance. The phone calls of excitement when he went metal detecting and dug up a hammered coin. The tears and utter joy when he helped an injured or lost animal. The chaos he brought home will be missed.

“Everyone’s world exploded and the ripple effect from his loss is far reaching and devastating. The bright shining beacon that you were has been put out far too soon, the world is now a darker place without you.

“I would urge all drivers to think before putting their foot down on the accelerator.