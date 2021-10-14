St Leonards man seriously injured after electric scooter stolen in Hove

The victim, a 43-year-old man, reported two people he believed to be teenagers having taken his electric scooter from the seafront promenade at the end of Grand Avenue, Hove, at around 2pm on Tuesday, September 7.

Police said as he attempted to chase them west along the seafront a third member of the group tripped him up, causing serious injuries.

At least two of the three people were riding mountain bikes and all were described as being male, 15-18 years old, wearing dark bandana masks, black tops and dark baseball caps.

Police would like to speak to the three people pictured here. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211014-172724001

Police said two were wearing grey jogging bottoms.

Anybody who recognises them or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 756 of 07/09.