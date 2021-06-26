Staff threatened with knife at Brighton Marina restaurant
A woman has been arrested after restaurant staff were threatened with a knife at Brighton Marina.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 4:15 pm
Sussex Police said officers responded to 'reports of a disturbance' shortly before 1.30pm today (Saturday, June 26).
A woman, in possession of a knife, had reportedly made threats towards staff after they asked her to leave the venue, police said.
Police confirmed that a suspect has been safely detained.
A spokesperson added: "Officers swiftly attended and arrested the 54-year-old woman on suspicion of affray.
"No one was harmed during the incident.
"The woman remains in custody for questioning at this time."