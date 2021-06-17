Suspects identified in cafe theft probe linked to Brighton incident involving dogs locked in car
Police said two people identified in relation to a theft at a cafe were also involved in an incident in Brighton on Sunday, where two dogs were left locked in a car.
Police investigating the theft of money from Carats Café in Southwick on Saturday (12 June) have formally identified two people in footage from the café, a spokesman said.
The investigation is progressing with the assistance of colleagues at Bedfordshire Police, the spokesman confirmed.
The same two individuals were also involved in an incident in Madeira Drive, Brighton, whereby police responded to a welfare call in respect of two dogs locked in a car, according to police.
The dogs were subsequently released from the car by police - read the full story here. Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “The behaviour of the individuals concerned in both of these incidents will not be tolerated.
"I want to send a clear message to those visiting our county that we will actively pursue those who commit crime in Sussex.”