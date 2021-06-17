Suspects identified in cafe theft probe linked to Brighton incident involving dogs locked in car

Police update

Police investigating the theft of money from Carats Café in Southwick on Saturday (12 June) have formally identified two people in footage from the café, a spokesman said.

The investigation is progressing with the assistance of colleagues at Bedfordshire Police, the spokesman confirmed.

The same two individuals were also involved in an incident in Madeira Drive, Brighton, whereby police responded to a welfare call in respect of two dogs locked in a car, according to police.

The dogs were subsequently released from the car by police - read the full story here. Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “The behaviour of the individuals concerned in both of these incidents will not be tolerated.