Sussex Police appealing for witness after pensioner seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Crowborough

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the A26 Eridge Road in Crowborough around 6.15pm on Sunday, January 2.

Police said the 75-year-old was walking past the Esso petrol station when he was in collision with a dark-coloured car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, on the garage forecourt.

According to the police, the driver failed to stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Tunbridge Wells.

Police have also said the pedestrian attended hospital for treatment for serious leg injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Michael Dunn of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please come forward, or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area around that time.