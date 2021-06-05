Sussex Police detect almost 500 offences during Bank Holiday road safety operation

Officers from Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership worked together to provide education, engagement and enforcement from Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “As ever, our activity was generally well-received by the vast majority of the public who are safe and responsible motorists, and who could appreciate that our priority is to keep everyone safe on our roads through education and engagement.

“However, there is always a small minority of people who believe the rules don’t apply to them, and in turn, they risk the lives of themselves and others. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take robust action against anyone who misuses our roads through dangerous or antisocial driving.”

Police carried out the operation from Saturday, May 29 to Monday, May 31. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210506-115703001

Motorists were dealt with for a total of 485 offences including speeding, drink and drug-driving, driving with no insurance, careless driving and illegal number plates.

In addition, more than 50 ‘ICE’ stickers were handed out to motorcyclists.

Every bespoke ICE sticker enables first-responders to access key medical and personal information quickly following an incident.

Information uploaded by the biker during registration can be accessed by scanning the bespoke QR code, displaying information such as allergies or medication, along with next of kin and contact details.