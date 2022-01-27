Sussex Police officers who assaulted teenage girl sentenced

PC Deborah Sands, 48, and PC Kris Green, 36, both based in East Sussex, assaulted the girl while detaining her in Eastbourne in May 2020.

The pair were found guilty of assault following a trial at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court in December 2021.

They were sentenced at the same court yesterday (January 26) to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. They were also ordered to pay £500 compensation each to the victim, and court costs of £465.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr, head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “While police need to use force at times during the course of their work, this is highly regulated, and excessive use of force is unacceptable and any incidents will be fully investigated.