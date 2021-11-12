Sussex Police searching for man believed to be connected to Southwick assault

Sussex Police are searching for a man who they believe to be connected with a serious assault in Southwick.

Police say the incident started on the eastern side of Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday September 26 and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

They are keen to speak to Marc Stinton, 37, as they believe he has information that could assist with their enquiries.

Police ask anyone who sees him to dial 999. Or, if you have any information as to his whereabouts, you can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 55 of 26/09.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and were released under investigation while enquiries continue, said police.