Sussex Police want to identify this man as part of a rape investigation in Brighton
After extensive enquiries, detectives in Brighton want to identify this man in connection with an ongoing investigation in the city, Sussex Police have said.
Police described the man as black, in his late twenties, about 5’10”, with short black ‘Mohawk’ style hair.
The man was seen in a convenience shop in St James Street at about 1am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, shortly before a victim was raped in a car nearby, police said.
Detective Constable Beth Griffiths of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We are continuing to investigate this incident and wish to trace the man in this photo, in order to establish any connection between him and the offence.”
“There have been extensive local and forensic enquiries, and this appears to have been an isolated offence, not linked to any other incidents,” she said.
“We hope that someone will recognise this man and help us further the investigation.”
Police are urging anyone who can help to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting serial 208 of 19/08/20.
People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.