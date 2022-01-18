Police described the man as black, in his late twenties, about 5’10”, with short black ‘Mohawk’ style hair.

The man was seen in a convenience shop in St James Street at about 1am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, shortly before a victim was raped in a car nearby, police said.

Detective Constable Beth Griffiths of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We are continuing to investigate this incident and wish to trace the man in this photo, in order to establish any connection between him and the offence.”

Sussex Police said detectives in Brighton wish to identify this man in connection with an ongoing investigation in the city. Picture: Sussex Police.

“There have been extensive local and forensic enquiries, and this appears to have been an isolated offence, not linked to any other incidents,” she said.

“We hope that someone will recognise this man and help us further the investigation.”

Police are urging anyone who can help to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting serial 208 of 19/08/20.