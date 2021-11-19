Sussex Police's attempts to tackle drink tampering in Brighton and Hove showing 'positive results'

Reports of drinks tampering and needle sticking have increased since the beginning of October and the force says they have reacted strongly – with increased patrols, round-the-clock investigations that have led to three arrests.

The police have also said that licensed venues have stepped up their security efforts – with increased searches at the door, extra training for staff, lids for cups, testing strips, on-site medics and safe spaces for people in distress.

Chief superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: “The reaction to these increased reports from us as a force and our partners across the county has been robust and I’ve been really impressed with how proactive licensed venues have been in taking strong measures keep their customers safe and send a clear message to those who want to cause harm that they will be caught.

“Everybody has been troubled by the rise in reports, but we are now starting to see the numbers level off and decline as a result of the measures we and our partners have put in place.

“Investigations are ongoing in order to bring perpetrators to justice and we will continue to make sure the night-time economies in our towns and cities are safe places to enjoy.

“If you believe you have been a victim of spiking or any crime on a night out, report it to bar staff or a police officer as soon as possible. You can also report crimes online through the Sussex Police website, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”