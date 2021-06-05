Teenager jailed after robbing man at knifepoint in Brighton

Police said the 20-year-old victim was riding along Grantham Road, Brighton, around 10pm on March 21 when he was approached by two men travelling in a car.

They demanded he hand over his scooter, but he refused.

Police said the victim was able to run to nearby Edburton Avenue, where he was threatened with a knife and punched to the head by the suspects, who then left the scene in possession of the scooter.

Cameron Boxall. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210506-140524001

A witness called police with the registration number of the vehicle – a silver Ford Focus – and this was linked to an address in Coleridge Street, Hove.

Police said following a search of the property and the vehicle, a number of items of stolen property were recovered, as well as two Stanley knives.

Cameron Boxall, 18, unemployed, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a knife in public, and handling stolen goods in relation to another matter.

Police said he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 24 and was remanded in custody to appear for a further hearing on April 21.

Sussex Police added Boxall pleaded guilty and was further remanded ahead of his appearance at the same court on Tuesday (June 1), where he was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Rose Horan, said: “The young victim was alone and on his way home when he was accosted, and robbed at knifepoint by two men. He was also punched in the head, and his e-scooter was taken. The investigation is still ongoing regarding the identification of the other suspect.

“Thanks are due to the victim and members of the local community for providing accurate and key evidence, which led to the conviction of this dangerous offender.”

Police said the electric scooter was not recovered and the second suspect remains outstanding.